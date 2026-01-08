Left Menu

Civic polls: SEC chief reviews preparations, visits Wilson college in Mumbai

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Thursday visited Wilson College here to inspect the ongoing process of preparing Electronic Voting Machines EVMs for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC elections.Waghmare reviewed the arrangements and interacted with election officials, staff members and representatives of various candidates present at the venue.For the BMC elections, a total of 23 Returning Officers have been appointed.Representatives of different candidates were also present during the inspection, an official said.Waghmare held discussions with officials and representatives regarding election preparedness.

Civic polls: SEC chief reviews preparations, visits Wilson college in Mumbai
Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Thursday visited Wilson College here to inspect the ongoing process of preparing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Waghmare reviewed the arrangements and interacted with election officials, staff members and representatives of various candidates present at the venue.

For the BMC elections, a total of 23 Returning Officers have been appointed.

Representatives of different candidates were also present during the inspection, an official said.

''Waghmare held discussions with officials and representatives regarding election preparedness. For Ward Nos. 201 to 222, arrangements have been made for a total of 467 polling stations. As many as 610 EVMs are being prepared for the smooth conduct of polling in these wards,'' an SEC release said.

