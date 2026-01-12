Left Menu

Miranda House's Youthful Vanguard: Students Lead Anti-Drug Campaign

Miranda House celebrated National Youth Day by appointing student ambassadors to lead an anti-drug awareness initiative. The ambassadors will engage with peers and communities to spread awareness about the dangers of drug use and promote healthier choices, supported by the college's safety and welfare efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Miranda House of Delhi University marked National Youth Day by appointing student ambassadors to spearhead an anti-drug awareness initiative. According to an official statement, these ambassadors will actively reach out to at least 20 peers, promoting campaigns both on and off campus.

The program aims to extend its reach beyond the college boundaries, with its ambassadors working closely with fellow students to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug use and to advocate for healthier lifestyle choices. The college selected the student representatives — Spandita, Abhigya, Sneha, and Damanpreet Kaur — through a competition featuring peer-led activities and discussions.

This effort is part of Miranda House's ongoing initiatives to enhance student welfare and safety. In collaboration with Delhi Police, they've recently established a Pink Booth near the Patel Chest traffic light, bolstering campus safety and providing easier access to student assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

