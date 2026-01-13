Building a Drug-Free Future: University Campaigns for Change

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized that universities go beyond academic learning; they shape values and nurture leadership for the nation's future. Speaking at the 'Drug-Free Campus Campaign' inauguration at Delhi University, Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of strong leadership in fostering a robust nation.

He highlighted the role of the University of Delhi in taking a meaningful stand against substance abuse, thereby setting a societal benchmark. Radhakrishnan launched an e-pledge platform and mobile application under the Nasha Mukt Parisar Abhiyaan, calling students nationwide to commit to a drug-free campus.

Radhakrishnan stated that drug abuse poses a significant societal problem, affecting health, academic performance, and national security. He called on the Union Education Minister to integrate the campaign into all higher educational institutions, reinforcing that a healthy, drug-free youth is crucial for India's growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)