Left Menu

Congress Calls for Effective Oversight on Education Reservations

The Congress demands a regulator for higher education to ensure reservations under Article 15(5) are upheld. Originally implemented by the Manmohan Singh government, the amendment allows SC, ST, and OBC reservations. Parliament's lack of enforcement has led to underrepresentation in private institutions, prompting calls for action from the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:05 IST
Congress Calls for Effective Oversight on Education Reservations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party has urged the government to ensure that any new higher education regulator actively enforces Article 15(5) of the Constitution. This article, introduced by the Manmohan Singh government, allows reservations for SC, ST, and OBC students in private institutions, a move critical for social justice.

On December 15, 2025, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, was introduced to establish a single regulator for higher education. Congress demands this body oversee the implementation of Article 15(5), crucial for maintaining reservations that bring economic and social mobility to millions.

While the Supreme Court upheld the validity of Article 15(5) in 2014, no law mandates these reservations in private institutions. A recent committee report highlights the low representation of reserved categories in private education, prompting Congress to appeal for legislative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

 India
2
Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

 India
3
Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

 Global
4

Groww Prime: Revolutionizing Mutual Fund Management for DIY Investors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026