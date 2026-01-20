Congress Calls for Effective Oversight on Education Reservations
The Congress demands a regulator for higher education to ensure reservations under Article 15(5) are upheld. Originally implemented by the Manmohan Singh government, the amendment allows SC, ST, and OBC reservations. Parliament's lack of enforcement has led to underrepresentation in private institutions, prompting calls for action from the Congress.
The Congress Party has urged the government to ensure that any new higher education regulator actively enforces Article 15(5) of the Constitution. This article, introduced by the Manmohan Singh government, allows reservations for SC, ST, and OBC students in private institutions, a move critical for social justice.
On December 15, 2025, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, was introduced to establish a single regulator for higher education. Congress demands this body oversee the implementation of Article 15(5), crucial for maintaining reservations that bring economic and social mobility to millions.
While the Supreme Court upheld the validity of Article 15(5) in 2014, no law mandates these reservations in private institutions. A recent committee report highlights the low representation of reserved categories in private education, prompting Congress to appeal for legislative action.
