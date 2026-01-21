Nationwide Protests Surge Against Trump's Immigration Policies

On Tuesday, thousands of U.S. workers and students took to the streets in cities and university campuses, voicing opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. This marked the first anniversary of Trump's second term, sparking protests nationwide over his harsh immigration stance.

Outrage erupted following the aggressive enforcement actions, including a recent incident where federal agents shot dead Renee Good, a U.S. citizen and a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis. In Washington D.C. and smaller cities like Asheville, North Carolina, demonstrators rallied with chants against ICE and fascist policies.

Groups such as Indivisible and unions organized these national demonstrations, drawing attention to detention camps and recent deaths in facilities like El Paso, Texas. More protests were scheduled in cities like San Francisco and Seattle, further intensifying the public dissent against Trump's immigration crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)