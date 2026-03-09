Grassroots Rise: Congress Workers Eye Assembly Tickets

In a significant political announcement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has indicated that devoted Congress workers are eligible for Assembly election tickets in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Addressing a gathering at the Congress party office, Sukhu highlighted Anurag Sharma's unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha as a message that even ordinary party members can ascend to prominent roles.

He emphasized the party's commitment to grassroots involvement, while Sharma vowed to champion Himachal Pradesh's rights and boost tourism in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)