Grassroots Rise: Congress Workers Eye Assembly Tickets

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that dedicated Congress workers could secure Assembly election tickets in 2027. At a Rajiv Bhavan event, Sukhu highlighted Anurag Sharma's rise to the Rajya Sabha, urging workers to prepare for future challenges. Sharma aims to advocate for Himachal in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:59 IST
In a significant political announcement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has indicated that devoted Congress workers are eligible for Assembly election tickets in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Addressing a gathering at the Congress party office, Sukhu highlighted Anurag Sharma's unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha as a message that even ordinary party members can ascend to prominent roles.

He emphasized the party's commitment to grassroots involvement, while Sharma vowed to champion Himachal Pradesh's rights and boost tourism in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

