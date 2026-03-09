Left Menu

Collapse Chaos: Workers Injured in Demolition Mishap

Two workers sustained injuries when a portion of an old house collapsed in Indore during demolition efforts. The accident, which happened in Bhawani Nagar Colony, resulted in the workers being trapped by debris. They were rescued and hospitalized, but are now out of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Indore, two workers were injured on Monday night as part of an old house they were demolishing came crashing down.

The incident took place in Bhawani Nagar Colony and caused a temporary evacuation of the surrounding area while rescue efforts were underway, according to Banganga police.

The workers were rescued from beneath the rubble within 90 minutes with the assistance of local residents and are now recovering in a nearby hospital, reports suggest both workers are not in grave danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

