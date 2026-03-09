Collapse Chaos: Workers Injured in Demolition Mishap
Two workers sustained injuries when a portion of an old house collapsed in Indore during demolition efforts. The accident, which happened in Bhawani Nagar Colony, resulted in the workers being trapped by debris. They were rescued and hospitalized, but are now out of danger.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events in Indore, two workers were injured on Monday night as part of an old house they were demolishing came crashing down.
The incident took place in Bhawani Nagar Colony and caused a temporary evacuation of the surrounding area while rescue efforts were underway, according to Banganga police.
The workers were rescued from beneath the rubble within 90 minutes with the assistance of local residents and are now recovering in a nearby hospital, reports suggest both workers are not in grave danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- collapse
- demolition
- accident
- injury
- rescue
- Bhawani Nagar
- construction
- hospital
- workers
ALSO READ
Soldier goes missing during river crossing exercise in J-K’s Rajouri; rescue operation on
Scotland's Rugby Squad Faces Injury Woes Ahead of Six Nations Clash
Kolkata Police Enhance Underwater Rescue with Cutting-Edge Tech
Swift Rescue: Five-Year-Old Boy Found Safe After Abduction
Peru Nightclub Bombing: Arrests Made as Injury Count Rises