Nilkamal EDGE Showcases Innovative Institutional Furniture at ESFE 2025

Nilkamal EDGE, the institutional furniture division of Nilkamal Limited, showcased its advanced range of school and campus furniture at the ESFE 2025 in Mumbai. Their exhibit highlighted comprehensive solutions designed for various educational settings, emphasizing themes such as ergonomics, durability, and practicality catering to institutions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:02 IST
At the ESFE 2025 event in Mumbai, Nilkamal EDGE, a branch of Nilkamal Limited, showcased its cutting-edge institutional furniture solutions. The brand emphasized its expertise in developing furniture that caters to modern educational environments across India, focusing on comfort, durability, and practicality.

Visitors to the event encountered a curated display that covered a wide spectrum of furniture solutions. These ranged from furniture for early learning to university seating, including library, lab, cafeteria setups, and hostel solutions, all designed to meet diverse campus needs while maintaining a cohesive design language.

Nilkamal EDGE also spotlighted innovative products like the Grade-Up university seating with auto-retractable swivel mechanisms and the versatile Sensible Desk-cum-Bench. Emphasizing ergonomics, durability, and practicality, the brand reinforced its capability in fulfilling comprehensive campus-wide infrastructure needs.

