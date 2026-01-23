Left Menu

Education Minister Thakur Pushes for Reforms in Sports and Academics

Education Minister Rohit Thakur convened a meeting to reinforce sports hostels, expedite recruitment, and introduce key educational reforms. Emphasizing the importance of sports in student development, he advocated better infrastructure and facilities for sports hostels and the identification of student talent in sports. He also addressed academic consistency, curriculum expansion, and recruitment issues.

Education Department
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Education Minister Rohit Thakur led a detailed review session with the Education Department, announcing strategic directives aimed at bolstering sports hostels, hastening recruitment processes, and expediting educational reforms.

Minister Thakur underscored the necessity of integrating quality education with sports promotion to foster comprehensive student development. He acknowledged the pivotal role of sports hostels in cultivating talent, urging a focus on resolving their challenges, notably at Majra Sports Hostel.

Emphasizing infrastructure enhancement for sports hostels, Thakur highlighted the need for superior boarding facilities, nutritious diets, medical support, and transport logistics. Additionally, he stressed addressing coaching challenges to ensure consistent training guidance. The Minister applauded Himachal athletes for earning national and international acclaim.

