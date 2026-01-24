NSFAS Approves Funding for Over 1 Million Students as PSET System Prepares for 2026 AY

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has approved funding for 626,935 first-time applicants, while 427,144 continuing university students have met the academic progression criteria to continue receiving financial support.

Briefing the media on the state of the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector and readiness for the 2026 academic year, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela said NSFAS remains a cornerstone in expanding access to higher education for poor and working-class students.

Funding Pressures and Reform Underway

While reaffirming NSFAS’s central role, Manamela acknowledged that sustained improvements in basic education outcomes, coupled with broader economic constraints, continue to place pressure on the current funding model.

“Short-term stabilisation measures are in place, while a medium-term sustainable funding reform is being developed. The missing-middle fund continues to scale,” the Minister said.

He also highlighted the important role of Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) in widening access to financial support, particularly for students who do not qualify for NSFAS.

During the 2025/26 funding cycle, SETAs are supporting more than 15,000 new bursary beneficiaries and nearly 8,000 continuing beneficiaries, with a combined funding value of close to R2 billion.

“This diversification of funding sources reduces over-reliance on NSFAS and strengthens system resilience,” Manamela said.

Bachelor’s Pass Does Not Guarantee University Admission

The Minister used the briefing to address what he described as a persistent misunderstanding around university admissions following the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results.

While 46.4% of candidates achieved a Bachelor’s pass in the 2025 NSC examinations, Manamela said this often leads to unrealistic expectations among learners and their families.

“A Bachelor’s pass does not guarantee admission to a university or to a specific programme. Universities apply faculty- and programme-specific requirements, including subject combinations, minimum symbols and selection processes where demand exceeds capacity,” he said.

He added that disappointment often stems from misaligned expectations, rather than academic failure.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that learners understand, early and clearly, the full range of credible post-school pathways—not only the most visible ones,” Manamela said.

In the 2025 NSC results:

28.1% of candidates achieved a Diploma pass , and

13.5% obtained a Higher Certificate pass.

With more than 40% of learners not achieving a Bachelor’s pass, Manamela stressed the importance of a clearly differentiated, well-articulated and effectively communicated post-school system.

Capacity Constraints and System Reform

While welcoming the sharp increase in matric pass rates, the Minister said the improved outcomes have intensified pressure on the PSET system.

“The Post-School Education and Training system currently has approximately 535,000 funded and planned spaces across universities, TVET colleges, Community Education and Training colleges, skills programmes and workplace-based learning. This gap between success and capacity is real, structural and longstanding,” he said.

Manamela rejected claims that the post-school system is in crisis, saying it is undergoing deliberate reform.

“It is under pressure, but it is being deliberately reshaped. Education, training and skills development in all their forms carry equal dignity and social value. Multiple pathways are not a compromise—they are a strength,” he said.

“Not every learner will secure immediate placement in their first choice, but every learner must be able to find a credible, supported pathway into learning, skills development and productive participation in society.”

Second-Chance and Community Education

Manamela reaffirmed that Community Education and Training (CET) colleges remain central to inclusive access and are fully prepared for the 2026 academic year.

The colleges will cater for youth and adults seeking:

the Amended Senior Certificate ,

participation in the National Senior Certificate Second Chance Programme , and

various occupational and skills programmes.

“The academic year commenced on 12 January 2026, with registrations for annual programmes closing on 27 February 2026, while short skills programmes remain open throughout the year,” the Minister said.

He said CET colleges play a critical role in ensuring that no learner is excluded from education and training opportunities, particularly those seeking second-chance pathways into learning and employment.