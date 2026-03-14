Federal Judge Blocks Data Collection on Race in University Admissions
A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's move requiring universities to collect and submit data proving that race is no longer a factor in admissions. The decision was made following a lawsuit from 17 Democratic state attorneys challenging mandatory surveys by the U.S. Department of Education.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge issued a temporary halt on the Trump administration's requirement for universities to submit data on race considerations in admissions.
U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in Boston responded to a lawsuit by 17 Democratic state attorneys, who objected to the new data collection requirements.
The move aimed to block a component of annual surveys by the U.S. Department of Education aimed at ensuring race is excluded from admissions factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)