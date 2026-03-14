Federal Judge Blocks Data Collection on Race in University Admissions

A federal judge issued a temporary halt on the Trump administration's requirement for universities to submit data on race considerations in admissions.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in Boston responded to a lawsuit by 17 Democratic state attorneys, who objected to the new data collection requirements.

The move aimed to block a component of annual surveys by the U.S. Department of Education aimed at ensuring race is excluded from admissions factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)