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Federal Judge Blocks Data Collection on Race in University Admissions

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's move requiring universities to collect and submit data proving that race is no longer a factor in admissions. The decision was made following a lawsuit from 17 Democratic state attorneys challenging mandatory surveys by the U.S. Department of Education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:54 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Data Collection on Race in University Admissions
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  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge issued a temporary halt on the Trump administration's requirement for universities to submit data on race considerations in admissions.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in Boston responded to a lawsuit by 17 Democratic state attorneys, who objected to the new data collection requirements.

The move aimed to block a component of annual surveys by the U.S. Department of Education aimed at ensuring race is excluded from admissions factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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