ASU London: Revolutionizing Global Education for Indian Students

Arizona State University (ASU) introduces ASU London, offering Indian students a unique two-country education pathway. This initiative combines British academic standards with American applied learning, enabling a UK-accredited bachelor's degree in London and a guaranteed master's program at ASU in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:18 IST
Arizona State University (ASU) has unveiled ASU London, a trailblazing educational platform designed to transform global education for Indian students. This initiative was announced at a significant event led by ASU Executive Vice President Chris Howard, featuring insights from policymakers and educational leaders.

ASU London's model allows eligible Indian students to embark on a unique academic journey, starting with a UK-accredited bachelor's degree. Upon completion, students gain guaranteed admission to a master's program at ASU in the U.S., blending UK's academic rigor with America's innovative approach.

ASU President Michael M Crow highlighted the initiative's commitment to enhancing global education experiences, equipping students with opportunities and practical skills. Supported by Cintana Education, the ASU London Centre for Advanced Learning facilitates this two-country pathway, promising a pivotal educational impact.

