Empowering Higher Education: The Role of RCMS in Governance

CAG K Sanjay Murthy emphasized the importance of using the risk-control maturity scorecard (RCMS) as a self-monitoring tool for autonomous higher education institutions to ensure financial prudence. He, along with other officials, highlighted the shift from reactive compliance to proactive risk management through the RCMS initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:45 IST
In a significant move to boost financial prudence in higher education, CAG K Sanjay Murthy stressed the utility of the risk-control maturity scorecard (RCMS) for autonomous institutions. Speaking at a workshop involving central and state universities, Murthy described RCMS as a self-monitoring tool, not just an additional audit measure.

The workshop, part of the consultative process for rolling out RCMS across autonomous bodies, began with 66 higher education institutions. This initiative aims to build understanding and refine the governance framework, as well as improve internal controls within institutions.

Secretary for Higher Education Vineet Joshi and Additional Secretary Anandrao V Patil highlighted the project's aim to transition from reactive compliance to proactive risk management. They encouraged active university engagement with RCMS, emphasizing its role in strengthening institutional responsibility in risk management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

