Gujarat School's Management Takeover After Student Stabbing Sparks Legal Battle

The Gujarat High Court scrutinizes a private school for security lapses following a fatal stabbing of a student by a peer. The state government intervenes, taking over management amidst widespread outrage. The court is set to further examine the case, involving concerned parents and school administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:32 IST
The Gujarat High Court has turned its attention to a major case involving the Seventh Day Adventist School after a Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a peer last year. This tragic incident has led to the intervention of the state government, which has assumed control over the school's management due to severe administrative and security lapses.

Justice Nirzar Desai from the High Court questioned if any parent would enroll their child in the school given the state's concerns about its administration. The District Education Officer assumed management control following immense public outrage and concerns over safety.

The school has legally challenged this administrative takeover, but state representatives argued against providing relief, highlighting non-cooperation from the school, improper fee collection, and failure to provide requested financial documents. The school has ceased new admissions as a precaution, underscoring the ongoing safety concerns. The court will continue to hear this case in February, with parents, including those of the deceased student, actively seeking involvement in the proceedings.

