Tragic Leap: A Young Student's Last Descent

Udit Soni, a second-year BTech student from Jhansi, died after allegedly jumping from his hostel's fourth floor in Greater Noida. This followed a reprimand for consuming alcohol. His father's scolding via a video call may have contributed to his distressed state, police report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:45 IST
  • India

A second-year BTech student named Udit Soni tragically died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of his hostel in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida. The incident unfolded early Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Udit, a native of Jhansi, was reportedly reprimanded by the hostel management for consuming alcohol on Friday night. A video of the incident was sent to his father, aggravating the situation. Subsequently, Udit's father scolded him over a phone call, warning that he would be brought back home.

Under distress, Udit allegedly leapt from the building. He was declared dead at the hospital. The police have taken two individuals into custody and are continuing the investigation. Udit's family has been informed, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled.

