Tragic Leap: A Young Student's Last Descent

A second-year BTech student named Udit Soni tragically died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of his hostel in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida. The incident unfolded early Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Udit, a native of Jhansi, was reportedly reprimanded by the hostel management for consuming alcohol on Friday night. A video of the incident was sent to his father, aggravating the situation. Subsequently, Udit's father scolded him over a phone call, warning that he would be brought back home.

Under distress, Udit allegedly leapt from the building. He was declared dead at the hospital. The police have taken two individuals into custody and are continuing the investigation. Udit's family has been informed, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)