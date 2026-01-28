Pioneering Global Governance: The Role of Universities in Advancing SDGs

In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum served as the backdrop for the launch of the World University Leaders Forum (WULF) by O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). This flagship initiative aims to strengthen universities' contributions to global governance and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The event featured distinguished academic leaders, including Professor Marvin Krislov of Pace University and Professor Sherine Farouk of Abu Dhabi University, discussing the indispensable role of universities in preparing future leaders for a sustainable global society.

Key themes included the necessity for interdisciplinary research, sustainable curricula, and bridging the skills gap between academia and industry. The forum coincided with the debut of JGU's Sustainable Development Report 2025, offering evidence-based insights into academia's role in policy innovation and cross-sector partnerships.