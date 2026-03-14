G. Kishan Reddy Launches Key Infrastructure and Sustainability Projects in WCL

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy, during his two-day visit to Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several key infrastructure, environmental, and modernization projects on Friday, while also reviewing the company’s performance and future roadmap.

The initiatives launched during the visit are aimed at strengthening mining infrastructure, promoting sustainability, and modernizing coal operations in the region.

Electric Mobility Push in Coal Operations

During the programme, the Union Minister virtually flagged off 25 electric vehicles, marking a step toward reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner mobility within WCL’s operational areas.

The move aligns with the government’s broader push to integrate sustainable practices and green technologies in the coal mining sector, while improving operational efficiency and environmental management.

Major Infrastructure and Development Projects Announced

Shri Reddy also laid the foundation stones for several major projects that aim to improve community infrastructure and enhance mining logistics.

Key projects launched include:

Black Diamond Sports Stadium, Kamptee (Nagpur Area) – A modern sports facility aimed at promoting sports and community engagement in mining regions.

Swami Vivekananda Eco Park, Tadali (Wani Area) – An eco-friendly recreational space designed to encourage environmental awareness and provide green public spaces.

First Mile Connectivity (FMC) Project at Sasti Open Cast Mine, Ballarpur Area – A critical infrastructure project aimed at improving coal transportation efficiency by enabling mechanised loading and reducing dependence on road transport.

These projects are expected to enhance operational efficiency, support environmental protection, and improve quality of life in coalfield regions.

Review of Coal Production and Sustainability Initiatives

Following the inauguration ceremony, the Union Minister conducted a comprehensive review meeting of Western Coalfields Limited, assessing progress in key operational areas.

The review focused on:

Coal production and supply performance

Mine safety measures

Sustainable mining practices

Environmental protection initiatives

Future expansion and modernization projects

During the meeting, Shri Reddy commended the work culture and performance of Team WCL, expressing confidence that the company will achieve even stronger results in the current financial year.

He also highlighted the evolving role of coal in India’s energy security, noting that while the country advances toward cleaner energy sources, coal continues to remain a crucial pillar of India’s energy mix.

WCL Presents FY 2025–26 Achievements

During the review, Shri Harish Duhan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of WCL, presented a detailed overview of the company’s achievements during the financial year 2025–26, including production milestones, modernization initiatives, and sustainability measures.

The presentation also highlighted WCL’s efforts to integrate technology-driven mining practices, improved logistics systems, and environmental restoration programmes.

Inspection of Mine Closure Process

As part of his visit, the Union Minister is scheduled to inspect the Murpar Underground Mine on March 14, 2026, where he will review the ongoing mine closure process.

Following the inspection, Shri Reddy will hold a consultative meeting with the District Collector and the Mine Closure Advisory Committee (MCAC) to discuss rehabilitation, environmental restoration, and community development initiatives associated with mine closure.

The meeting will also include participation from:

WCL Mine Closure Nodal Officers

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Technical consultants

Representatives from nearby villages

Senior Officials Present

The programme was attended by several senior officials, including:

Shri Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal

Shri B. Sairam, Chairman, Coal India Limited

Senior officers from the Ministry of Coal, Coal India Limited, and Western Coalfields Limited

The visit highlights the government’s focus on modernising coal operations, strengthening environmental safeguards, and ensuring sustainable development in mining regions.