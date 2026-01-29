First New Day Specialist Schools in 50 Years to Open in 2027 and 2028

For the first time in almost five decades, the Government is building new day specialist schools, marking a major shift in how New Zealand supports children with high and complex learning needs.

Education Minister Erica Stanford says the announcement represents a long-awaited milestone for specialist education and for families who have been calling for more choice and capacity.

“These two new schools represent a hugely significant and long-overdue step for specialist education in New Zealand,” Ms Stanford says. “Many parents of children with high and complex needs want the option of a specialist education setting, and we’ve listened.”

Two new day specialist schools will open in Palmerston North in Term 2, 2027, and South Auckland in Term 1, 2028, responding to growing demand in regions where specialist provision has been under pressure.

The schools will increase the total number of specialist schools nationwide to 29, filling critical gaps in the network. The last time a day specialist school was established was in 1977, with the opening of Hamilton North School.

“We’ve worked closely with families, communities and specialists to understand where the need is greatest,” Ms Stanford says. “I’m excited for the children who will attend these schools and pleased that families will soon have more confidence that their child can learn in an environment that truly meets their needs.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the announcement reflects the Government’s broader commitment to learning support.

“That’s why we invested an additional $746.9 million in last year’s Budget to enable earlier identification and stronger support for children with additional physical, learning and behavioural needs,” Ms Willis says. “These new schools will make a real difference for both children and their parents.”

Ms Stanford says the Government views inclusion as choice, and that specialist schools play a critical role for students with high and complex needs.

“Since coming to office, we’ve funded 50 new specialist classrooms and the redevelopment of four specialist schools,” she says. “These new schools will ease pressure on existing services and give families more options close to home.”

The schools will be manufactured offsite using a standardised design, allowing them to be delivered more quickly while maintaining high-quality, purpose-built environments. Facilities will include accessible indoor and outdoor learning spaces, family areas, and dedicated therapy rooms to support a wide range of student needs.

“We are committed to ensuring every child has the support they need to thrive,” Ms Stanford says. “These new schools are about unlocking potential and giving more young New Zealanders the opportunity to succeed.”

Families, educators and communities are encouraged to engage early as planning progresses, with further details on enrolment and delivery to be confirmed closer to opening.