Welspun Corp Q3 net profit dips to Rs 456 cr

Welspun Corp on Friday posted a 33 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 456.36 crore in the December quarter, hit by higher expenses. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 672.19 crore in October-December period of preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's total income, however, increased to Rs 4,562.04 crore, from Rs 3,656.57 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Expenses of the company surged to Rs 4,059.95 crore from Rs 3,351.36 crore in the third quarter of FY25. In a separate statement, the company's MD & CEO Vipul Mathur said, ''We continue to deliver strong performance...and are on track to achieve or exceed our full year guidance for FY26. Our order book continues to remain at a record high level, bringing consistency and long term visibility across our global operations.'' The company said it maintained a record high order book of Rs 23,600 crore, including line pipes (India & US), ductile iron pipes, and stainless steel bars & pipes. Part of Welspun World, Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes, TMT (Thermo-mechanically treated) rebars, steel billets, stainless steel bars and pipes & tubes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)