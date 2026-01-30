Left Menu

SRCC rejects 'caste discrimination' claims made on social media, money exchange between students

Shri Ram College of Commerce SRCC issued a circular rejecting claims circulating on social media that a student from a reserved category allegedly sought money from another student of an unreserved category for not filing a complaint under the SCST Act. In a statement issued on Thursday, the college said no such incident has been reported to its authorities.

SRCC rejects 'caste discrimination' claims made on social media, money exchange between students
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) issued a circular rejecting claims circulating on social media that a student from a reserved category allegedly sought money from another student of an unreserved category for not filing a complaint under the SC/ST Act. In a statement issued on Thursday, the college said no such incident has been reported to its authorities. ''No such alleged incident has been reported in the college, nor does the college have any knowledge of such alleged incident happening. The claims/allegations being made are entirely the responsibility of the claimant(s),'' the circular read. The college also distanced itself from allegations being shared online which have triggered a debate on social media platforms. College officials said the statement was issued to clarify facts and prevent spread of misinformation. This comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is ''prima-facie vague'', can have ''very sweeping consequences'' and may end up dividing the society with a ''dangerous impact''. The new regulations, mandating all higher education institutions to form ''equity committees'' to look into complaints of discrimination and promote equity, were notified on January 13.

