111 Delhi Police personnel get honorary ranks on retirement

The pipping ceremony saw personnel ranging from constable to sub-inspector decorated with badges of their next higher honorary rank. The inaugural event was held on December 31, 2025, following approval from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to extend honorary rank promotions to retiring personnel from the rank of constable up to sub-inspector, the officials said.

As many as 111 Delhi Police personnel were conferred honorary ranks on the day of their retirement during a ceremonial function held at the Police Headquarters here on Friday. The pipping ceremony saw personnel ranging from constable to sub-inspector decorated with badges of their next higher honorary rank. According to officials, these promotions were granted under the Honorary Rank Promotion Scheme. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha presided over the event. He was joined by senior officers in pipping the retiring personnel and wishing them a healthy and fulfilling life after service. This was the second ceremony held under the scheme. The inaugural event was held on December 31, 2025, following approval from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to extend honorary rank promotions to retiring personnel from the rank of constable up to sub-inspector, the officials said.

