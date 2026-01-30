91.70 lakh beneficiaries receiving social security pension: Rajasthan minister

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot on Friday told the Rajasthan Assembly that over 91.70 lakh beneficiaries are receiving social security pension in the state. Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour, Gehlot said that Rs 961 crore, the pension amount for November 2025, has already been successfully credited to the accounts of beneficiaries. However, payments could not be made to those beneficiaries whose bank accounts could not be verified due to technical reasons, he added. The minister informed the House that bills amounting to Rs 1,105 crore for payment of the December 2025 pension have been sent to the treasury and the amount will be disbursed to beneficiaries shortly. Gehlot was responding to supplementary questions raised by BJP MLA Dipti Kiran Maheshwari. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state government is working to ensure social security and create new employment opportunities for all sections of society. In this direction, a provision of Rs 37.50 crore has been made for skill development and enhancement among youngsters from various sections, including Rs 18.50 crore earmarked for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), he said. The minister further said that under the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme, around 30,000 students are being provided free coaching for administrative and other competitive examinations at nearly 37 reputed coaching institutes across 22 districts of the state. He assured the House that the department would soon select result-oriented coaching institutes in the remaining districts to extend the benefit to more students.

