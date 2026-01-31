Two found hanging in hotel room in Kerala's Kottayam

A young man and a woman were found dead inside a hotel room here in a suspected suicide after their families allegedly did not approve their marriage proposal, police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Nandakumar RPC (22) of Puthupally and Asiya Thanamma (19) of Variserry, Parumbaicadu, who were found hanging in the room in Sasthri Road, Kottayam, on Friday evening, police said. According to officials of Kottayam West police station, both had been in a relationship for the past few years. They had informed their family members about the relationship and their plan to get married, but the proposal was reportedly not accepted, police said. The duo checked into the hotel on Thursday. However, when they failed to vacate the room even after the checkout time, hotel staff broke open the door and found them dead on Friday evening, police said. A suicide note was recovered from the room in which they stated that their families' disapproval of their marriage was the reason for taking the extreme step, police said. Earlier, Asiya's family had lodged a missing complaint, following which Gandhinagar police registered a case, officials said. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination, police added.

