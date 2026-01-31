Left Menu

Two found hanging in hotel room in Kerala's Kottayam

A young man and a woman were found dead inside a hotel room here in a suspected suicide after their families allegedly did not approve their marriage proposal, police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Nandakumar RPC 22 of Puthupally and Asiya Thanamma 19 of Variserry, Parumbaicadu, who were found hanging in the room in Sasthri Road, Kottayam, on Friday evening, police said.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 31-01-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 09:26 IST
Two found hanging in hotel room in Kerala's Kottayam
  • Country:
  • India

A young man and a woman were found dead inside a hotel room here in a suspected suicide after their families allegedly did not approve their marriage proposal, police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Nandakumar RPC (22) of Puthupally and Asiya Thanamma (19) of Variserry, Parumbaicadu, who were found hanging in the room in Sasthri Road, Kottayam, on Friday evening, police said. According to officials of Kottayam West police station, both had been in a relationship for the past few years. They had informed their family members about the relationship and their plan to get married, but the proposal was reportedly not accepted, police said. The duo checked into the hotel on Thursday. However, when they failed to vacate the room even after the checkout time, hotel staff broke open the door and found them dead on Friday evening, police said. A suicide note was recovered from the room in which they stated that their families' disapproval of their marriage was the reason for taking the extreme step, police said. Earlier, Asiya's family had lodged a missing complaint, following which Gandhinagar police registered a case, officials said. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
2
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
3
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026