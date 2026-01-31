Thousands rally to assert stand on territorial, administrative integrity of Manipur

Thousands of people on Saturday held a rally in the Manipur capital Imphal to assert their stand that the territorial and administrative integrity of the state cannot be divided at any cost. The ''Save Manipur'' rally was organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations. Following the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state, the Kuki community has been demanding a separate administrative mechanism for its members. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023. The state has been under President's Rule since February last year. During Saturday's rally, the agitators marched from Tiddim ground to Thau ground, covering a distance of 5 km. They raised slogans and held placards that read ''no compromise to Manipur's territorial and administrative integrity,'' ''no attempts should be made to divide Manipur,'' and ''resettle the IDPs to their home''. Demonstrators also included people from non-Manipuris, Muslims and Naga communities, along with Meiteis. ''We are participating in this rally to reiterate our stand that Manipur's territorial and administrative integrity must not be broken at any cost. We cannot compromise on this,'' said Bidyaluxmi Oinam. Another demonstrator, Khagembam Surjit, said, ''The land of Manipur was built by our forefathers, and not by illegal immigrants from Myanmar.'' Kukis share ethnic ties with the Chin community people of Myanmar. Security has been tightened across the capital in view of the rally.

