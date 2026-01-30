SpiceJet to connect Imphal with Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai from Feb 10

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it will enter Imphal with the launch of its first-ever flight services to the Manipur capital, strengthening air connectivity to the Northeast. Starting February 10, SpiceJet will operate daily flights to Imphal from Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai, using Boeing 737 aircraft, the company said in a statement. ''The new routes will significantly improve access to the northeastern state, offering passengers seamless and reliable connections to the region while enhancing travel options for both leisure and business travellers,'' it added. Passengers flying from Kolkata and Guwahati will benefit from non-stop services, while those travelling from Mumbai will enjoy a single-aircraft journey with a short stopover in Kolkata, eliminating the need to change aircraft, the company said. ''The launch of these services assumes particular significance for Manipur, a state that currently has limited air connectivity options. The new daily flights are expected to greatly improve accessibility for residents, students, medical travellers, government officials and businesses, providing much-needed capacity and choice for travel to and from the state,'' it added. In addition to direct links with Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai, the new services will also enable convenient onward connections via SpiceJet's network to multiple destinations across India and select international points, the statement said. Commenting on the development, SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said: ''The launch of our maiden flight to Imphal marks an important milestone for SpiceJet as we expand our footprint in the Northeast. Improved connectivity to the region has long been a priority, and these new services will make travel to Manipur more accessible and convenient for passengers across key metros.''

