GDE Moves to Stabilise Scholar Transport After Payment Delays

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has acknowledged operational challenges affecting the province’s Scholar Transport Programme, following the temporary suspension of services by some transport providers due to outstanding payments.

The disruption, which began on Monday, led to reduced learner attendance at several schools, highlighting the critical role of scholar transport in ensuring access to education, particularly for learners from underserved communities.

Department Engages Providers to Resolve Outstanding Invoices

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the GDE confirmed that it is actively engaging scholar transport service providers to address payment backlogs and has reiterated its commitment to settling all outstanding invoices in line with existing financial processes.

The department appealed to transport operators to maintain uninterrupted learner transport services while engagements and payment processes are being finalised.

Schools Urged to Implement Academic Recovery Measures

To mitigate the impact of the transport disruptions on teaching and learning, the GDE has advised schools to implement academic recovery and catch-up plans, ensuring that curriculum delivery remains on track despite reduced attendance.

The department emphasised that continuity of learning remains a priority while operational challenges are addressed.

Learner Safety and Access Remain Non-Negotiable

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to learner safety, access to education, and stakeholder collaboration.

“Safety, access, and the well-being of learners remain our priority. We will continue to engage all affected stakeholders to resolve the impasse, and we are confident that these engagements and commitments will enable operators to resume services,” Chiloane said.

He added that the department remains committed to constructive engagement and collaboration with transport operators and other education stakeholders to prevent future disruptions.

Call for Ongoing Stakeholder Engagement

The MEC encouraged service providers and sector stakeholders to maintain open lines of communication with the department when challenges arise.

“We encourage all our stakeholders to always engage with us on issues they face within the sector,” Chiloane said.

The GDE said it will continue working towards a sustainable resolution that restores full scholar transport services and safeguards uninterrupted access to education for learners across Gauteng.