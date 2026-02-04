Serious Incident Unfolds at De Montfort University
A serious incident occurred around De Montfort University's campus in Leicester. The university and Leicestershire Police are investigating. Lawmaker Liz Kendall revealed the incident happened Tuesday evening.
LONDON, Feb 4 - De Montfort University, located in the heart of Leicester, has reported a serious incident near its campus premises. The university administration confirmed their collaboration with Leicestershire Police to conduct a swift investigation into the matter.
Lawmaker Liz Kendall addressed the incident on social media platform X, indicating that the event transpired on Tuesday evening. Authorities have not yet disclosed specific details regarding the nature or cause of the incident.
The university urges members of the community to remain vigilant and report any pertinent information that may assist the investigation. This development has stirred concern among students and residents, awaiting further updates from officials.
