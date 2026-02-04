Dress Code Drama: Headmistress's Churidar Sparks School Entry Row
A headmistress was denied entry to her school for wearing a churidar, causing a stir. Security staff, following the manager's orders, initially stopped her. She gained access only after police intervention. The manager's actions contradict governmental policies permitting churidars. An investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A headmistress from an aided school faced an unexpected hurdle on Wednesday when she was barred from entering the premises due to her attire, officials revealed. Arriving at 9 a.m., she was stopped by security acting on the school manager's orders.
The incident took a turn when the headmistress, armed with a tray of eggs for the students' mid-day meals, sought police intervention to gain access. Kottarakara police officers responded, eventually allowing her into the school.
Reports indicate that the manager had previously issued directives against female staff wearing churidars, attire that the government openly permits in educational settings. Police and DEO officials have initiated an inquiry, and the deputy director of education has been informed.
