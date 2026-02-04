Left Menu

Delhi Police Unravels Cyber Fraud Syndicates Across India

In a meticulously planned operation, the Delhi Police have successfully dismantled multiple inter-state cyber fraud syndicates. Over the span of a month, authorities arrested 55 individuals and managed to recover a staggering Rs 4.84 crore of the stolen money while also freezing Rs 1.55 crore in assets.

The police's breakthrough was possible due to detailed financial trail analysis and field operations spanning various states, which provided significant insights into the operations of these cybercriminals. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar, partial relief amounting to Rs 39 lakh was offered to victims through court orders.

A range of cyber fraud cases, including fake investment and trading schemes, were unraveled. Arrests were made in states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, with significant seizures including mobile phones, ATM cards, and Aadhaar cards. The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify further links and trace the remaining proceeds of the crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

