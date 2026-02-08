Stabbing Spree at Russian University: Indian Students Recover

In a shocking incident at a Russian university, four Indian medical students have been injured in a stabbing spree by a teenage attacker. The incident took place at State Medical University in Ufa, leading to the hospitalization of the victims who are now reported to be stable.

According to the Indian mission, consular officials visited the injured students in the hospital and affirmed that they are recovering. The attack, perpetrated by a 15-year-old student, also left two police officers and a hostel guard wounded.

Investigations have unveiled potential negligence by the educational institution in addressing the attacker's deviant behavior. Meanwhile, Bashkortostan's head, Radiy Khabirov, has initiated heightened security measures in educational facilities and is personally overseeing the care of the affected Indian students.

