Stabbing Spree at Russian University: Indian Students Recover

Four Indian medical students were injured in a stabbing spree at a Russian university dormitory by a juvenile. They are stable and recovering well, as per the Indian mission. Investigations reveal negligence by institution officials. The attacker, linked to a neo-Nazi outfit, also wounded police officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:47 IST
In a shocking incident at a Russian university, four Indian medical students have been injured in a stabbing spree by a teenage attacker. The incident took place at State Medical University in Ufa, leading to the hospitalization of the victims who are now reported to be stable.

According to the Indian mission, consular officials visited the injured students in the hospital and affirmed that they are recovering. The attack, perpetrated by a 15-year-old student, also left two police officers and a hostel guard wounded.

Investigations have unveiled potential negligence by the educational institution in addressing the attacker's deviant behavior. Meanwhile, Bashkortostan's head, Radiy Khabirov, has initiated heightened security measures in educational facilities and is personally overseeing the care of the affected Indian students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

