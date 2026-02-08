Left Menu

Vindicated: School Principal Reinstated After False Allegations

Principal Jan Mohammad of a government primary school has been reinstated after an inquiry into allegations of asking students to offer 'namaz' found him innocent. The complaint, filed by BJP's Durgesh Chauhan, was deemed baseless. Authorities may take action against the complainant for false allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:04 IST
Vindicated: School Principal Reinstated After False Allegations
Principal
  • Country:
  • India

Principal Jan Mohammad of a government primary school has been reinstated following an inquiry that cleared him of allegations related to religious coercion. The accusations, initiated by BJP's Durgesh Chauhan, claimed Mohammad urged students to offer 'namaz' and omitted the national anthem.

The Basic Education Officer of Mathura, Ratan Kirti, confirmed the principal's innocence and reinstatement. The two-member inquiry committee, formed on January 31, fast-tracked its investigation and determined the complaints were baseless, submitting their report by February 4.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh emphasized the need for further investigation, suggesting possible conspiratorial motives behind the complaint. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Pradeep Mathur demanded strict action against those responsible for the unfounded allegations, which he argued targeted an honest and innocent teacher.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Punjab: AAP and Congress Clash Over Dalit Remarks

Political Turmoil in Punjab: AAP and Congress Clash Over Dalit Remarks

 India
2
Cessna 172 Trainer Aircraft Crash-Lands, Pilots Safe

Cessna 172 Trainer Aircraft Crash-Lands, Pilots Safe

 Global
3
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026