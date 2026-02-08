Vindicated: School Principal Reinstated After False Allegations

Principal Jan Mohammad of a government primary school has been reinstated following an inquiry that cleared him of allegations related to religious coercion. The accusations, initiated by BJP's Durgesh Chauhan, claimed Mohammad urged students to offer 'namaz' and omitted the national anthem.

The Basic Education Officer of Mathura, Ratan Kirti, confirmed the principal's innocence and reinstatement. The two-member inquiry committee, formed on January 31, fast-tracked its investigation and determined the complaints were baseless, submitting their report by February 4.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh emphasized the need for further investigation, suggesting possible conspiratorial motives behind the complaint. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Pradeep Mathur demanded strict action against those responsible for the unfounded allegations, which he argued targeted an honest and innocent teacher.