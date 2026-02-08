Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

In a tense standoff on Sunday, Punjab Police deployed a water cannon to disperse protesting teachers advocating for regular appointment benefits in Chandigarh. The protest, organized by the Special Cadre Teachers Front, escalated when the group attempted to march towards the Chief Minister's residence.

The authorities had set up barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to halt the progress of the demonstrators, some of whom, including women, attempted to climb over the barriers. The protestors are demanding that the government implement promised benefits, including salary scale adjustments, medical reimbursements, and an extended service period up to 65 years.

Protestor Anubhav Gupta highlighted concerns over unfulfilled promises made by the AAP government in 2023, noting one teacher was injured during the altercation. Despite the confrontation, teachers insist on government accountability and fulfillment of commitments to improve their working conditions.

