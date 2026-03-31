BJP-Led NDA Unveils Ambitious Kerala Manifesto with Women's Benefits, State Infrastructure Boost

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has unveiled a comprehensive manifesto for Kerala, promising a range of benefits targeting women, senior citizens, and infrastructure enhancements.

At an NDA event, national president Nitin Nabin outlined major pledges, including Rs 2,500 monthly support for women from poor households, two free LPG cylinders per year, and a welfare pension for senior citizens.

The manifesto also commits to constructing an AIIMS in Kerala, improving the state's rail network, and launching a CBI inquiry into the Sabarimala gold theft—a move to tackle corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)