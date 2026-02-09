Bomb Threats Trigger Massive Security Response in Delhi
At least 10 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday. Emergency calls triggered a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services, with fire tenders and bomb disposal teams dispatched to the sites. Schools were evacuated and searched as a precautionary measure.
At least ten schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday, leading to a significant security response, the Delhi Fire Services reported.
Emergency calls were received from various educational institutions, prompting the dispatch of fire tenders and bomb disposal units across the city in the early morning.
All affected schools were promptly evacuated as a safety measure. Bomb detection and disposal squads, including dog squads, conducted thorough searches of the premises.
