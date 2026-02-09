Left Menu

Bomb Threats Trigger Massive Security Response in Delhi

At least 10 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday. Emergency calls triggered a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services, with fire tenders and bomb disposal teams dispatched to the sites. Schools were evacuated and searched as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:41 IST
Bomb Threats Trigger Massive Security Response in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least ten schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday, leading to a significant security response, the Delhi Fire Services reported.

Emergency calls were received from various educational institutions, prompting the dispatch of fire tenders and bomb disposal units across the city in the early morning.

All affected schools were promptly evacuated as a safety measure. Bomb detection and disposal squads, including dog squads, conducted thorough searches of the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Sports Moments From Olympics to Super Bowl: Unforgettable Feats and Surprises

Epic Sports Moments From Olympics to Super Bowl: Unforgettable Feats and Sur...

 Global
2
Arrest in Thiruvalla Gangster Assault Case Involving Spa Employee

Arrest in Thiruvalla Gangster Assault Case Involving Spa Employee

 India
3
High Stakes in the Andes: Vicuña Corp.'s Copper Goldmine

High Stakes in the Andes: Vicuña Corp.'s Copper Goldmine

 Global
4
Debate Sparks Over India-US Trade Deal and Russian Oil

Debate Sparks Over India-US Trade Deal and Russian Oil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026