Empathy Through Education: Smile Train India Champions Cleft Awareness

Smile Train India and NDMC collaborated to promote cleft awareness in schools through innovative programs. The ABCs of Change initiative involved storytelling and theatre to foster empathy among children, using Smile Train's picture book series. The initiative concludes with a theatre workshop, highlighting cleft awareness and inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:41 IST
  • India

On National Cleft Day, Smile Train India, the notable NGO dedicated to cleft issues, collaborated with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to highlight awareness about cleft lip and palate. This partnership culminated in a school-based engagement program, 'The ABCs of Change,' targeting primary schools in the national capital.

The initiative incorporated storytelling, interactive learning, and creative engagement to instill early awareness and empathy in students. Central to this educational drive was Smile Train's picture book series, 'Smiles that Shine,' crafted to normalize facial differences and encourage meaningful conversations on empathy and inclusion.

A highlight of the program was a theatre workshop led by renowned story facilitator Rahul Khanna. The workshop empowered students to craft and perform plays inspired by the 'Smiles that Shine' narratives, aiming to reinforce themes of empathy and acceptance amongst young audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

