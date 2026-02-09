Jhunjhunu Tops Academic Rankings: A Leap in Rajasthan's Education

Jhunjhunu, a district in Rajasthan, has claimed the top spot in the state's academic performance rankings for January 2026, as per the latest report by the school education department.

Hanumangarh and Churu secured second and third positions, respectively, showing notable advancements. The monthly rankings evaluate critical metrics like student attendance, classroom teaching quality, and overall school governance.

School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal highlighted the initiative's goal of fostering data-driven decision-making and continuous academic improvement. Emphasis has been given to competency-based assessments and board examination results to ensure actual academic impact. The ranking, calculated on a 100-point scale, is part of efforts to use technology, teacher training, and innovation for quality education across the state.

