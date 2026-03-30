Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
A tragic head-on collision between a car and a jeep in Nohar, Rajasthan, results in the death of three women and injures over a dozen people, including young children. The passengers were returning from a condolence meeting. Authorities are investigating the incident further as victims receive medical care.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Monday, a head-on collision between a car and a jeep claimed the lives of three women. Around a dozen individuals, including young children, sustained injuries, authorities confirmed.
The accident unfolded on the Bhadrakali bypass road in the Nohar area as the occupants of the jeep were en route back to their Budhwalia village from a condolence meeting in Haryana.
The deceased women have been identified as Rajbala, aged 40, Roshni, 48, and Kalawati Devi, 40. Four children, aged between three and six, are among those who were seriously injured. Investigations are ongoing to determine the accident's cause, while the injured are being treated promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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