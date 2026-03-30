Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

A tragic head-on collision between a car and a jeep in Nohar, Rajasthan, results in the death of three women and injures over a dozen people, including young children. The passengers were returning from a condolence meeting. Authorities are investigating the incident further as victims receive medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Monday, a head-on collision between a car and a jeep claimed the lives of three women. Around a dozen individuals, including young children, sustained injuries, authorities confirmed.

The accident unfolded on the Bhadrakali bypass road in the Nohar area as the occupants of the jeep were en route back to their Budhwalia village from a condolence meeting in Haryana.

The deceased women have been identified as Rajbala, aged 40, Roshni, 48, and Kalawati Devi, 40. Four children, aged between three and six, are among those who were seriously injured. Investigations are ongoing to determine the accident's cause, while the injured are being treated promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Opposition Absence

Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Oppositio...

 India
2
Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

 Global
3
Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026