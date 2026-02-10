Left Menu

Cracking the ICFAI Business School Selection Process: Tips and Insights

The selection process at ICFAI Business School, happening at multiple campuses, focuses on identifying candidates' potential rather than elimination. With activities like Micro Presentations and Personal Interviews, candidates are given opportunities to exhibit clarity and confidence. Testimonials highlight the supportive atmosphere facilitating career transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:48 IST
The ICFAI Business School's upcoming selection process, set for February 14th-22nd, spans across nine campuses including Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. With over 30 years in management education, the school witnesses a significant percentage of its alumni in senior and international roles. Successful candidates attribute their achievements to the school's case-based teaching and industry-ready tools.

The selection process uniquely emphasizes nurturing candidates' potential, rather than elimination. It comprises Micro Presentations and Personal Interviews, encouraging candidates to structure their presentations and demonstrate confidence. Students are advised to articulate their motivations and align past experiences with future goals, remaining well-informed on industry trends.

Testimonials, such as Aditi's and Archana's experiences, underscore the institution's personalized mentorship and expert briefings, assisting students in making informed career transitions. Applications remain open until February 14th for those with valid CAT, XAT, NMAT, or GMAT scores, awaiting the chance to engage in this constructive selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

