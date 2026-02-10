Left Menu

Government Eases NEET PG Eligibility to Fill Medical Seats

The government has lowered the qualifying percentile for PG Counselling 2025, aiming to fill vacant PG medical seats. This decision was prompted by many unoccupied seats after the second round of counselling. The revised eligibility criteria and fee structures aim to enhance access to medical education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:18 IST
The Indian government has lowered the qualifying percentile for eligibility in PG Counselling 2025, aiming to utilize every available postgraduate medical seat. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel highlighted the adjustments, hoping to address the high number of unfilled seats observed in previous rounds.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services oversees the NEET PG counselling process. Although they manage 50% of the all-India quota seats and 100% of seats in central and deemed universities, a significant number of seats still remain vacant. The lowered qualifying percentiles join efforts to remedy this issue.

In response to the evolving education landscape, fee structures for medical courses vary by state but have been made more accessible. The guidelines for fee determination, as framed by the National Medical Commission, are still being contested in court. These efforts aim to improve accessibility within India's medical education framework.

