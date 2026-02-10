Bridging the Digital Safety Gap: Safeguarding Children Online

During a discussion at the Internet Safety Summit in Delhi, experts underscored the critical need for collaboration between the government, schools, and tech companies to enhance online safety for children. Challenges such as inadequate data, insufficient teacher training, and poor parental digital literacy were highlighted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is taking steps by developing digital safety content for middle school students and training teachers, despite the issue of unknown numbers of active online students. Tech companies are urged to share anonymized usage statistics to bridge the data gap.

Participants stressed the generational disconnect between parents and children regarding online safety and underscored the necessity for parents to model responsible digital behavior. The absence of reliable data and awareness leaves millions of young internet users vulnerable to online risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)