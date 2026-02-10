Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Vows Continued Progress and Fulfillment of Promises

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed strong confidence in his party's ability to win the forthcoming Assembly elections, ensuring that remaining public demands will be met. Speaking at a recent event, Stalin highlighted various developmental initiatives that have already transformed many lives, focusing on education and minority welfare.

Stalin shared achievements like the increased enrollment of women in higher education due to the 'Puthumai Penn Thittam' scheme, while also discussing refurbishment projects and new cemeteries in districts. Furthermore, 7.5% reservation in medical admissions introduced by pressure from his party has been extended to other fields.

The Chief Minister emphasized the success stories of students benefiting from the government's educational schemes, including notable achievements by students from government schools at esteemed institutions like IIT-Madras and IIT-Bombay. Stalin reiterated the importance of hard work, quoting a popular film dialogue, and underlined commitment to continued progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)