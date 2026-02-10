Call for Internet Safety in School Curriculum Amid Rising AI Concerns

With the internet becoming an integral part of education, a recent survey indicates that there's growing support for incorporating internet safety into school curricula. Over half of the surveyed parents and educators believe this step is crucial to safeguard students from online dangers as artificial intelligence reshapes the digital domain.

The study involved responses from 1,800 parents and 300 teachers, focusing on the impact of AI on young learners. A majority urge that internet safety be prioritized, either as a standalone subject or integrated within existing ones, emphasizing weekly or monthly sessions to be effective against cyber threats.

Naman Jain of Silverline Prestige School underlined the urgent need for this curriculum shift. With concerns such as cyberbullying, privacy breaches, and digital addiction, educators are called upon to prepare students for a safer digital future. The demand for more resources and training reflects the education sector's readiness to tackle these challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)