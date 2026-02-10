Left Menu

Call for Internet Safety in School Curriculum Amid Rising AI Concerns

A survey reveals that over 56% of parents and teachers advocate for integrating internet safety into the core school curriculum to protect students from online threats. The study highlights the impact of AI on the digital environment and calls for comprehensive educational approaches to online safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:37 IST
Call for Internet Safety in School Curriculum Amid Rising AI Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

With the internet becoming an integral part of education, a recent survey indicates that there's growing support for incorporating internet safety into school curricula. Over half of the surveyed parents and educators believe this step is crucial to safeguard students from online dangers as artificial intelligence reshapes the digital domain.

The study involved responses from 1,800 parents and 300 teachers, focusing on the impact of AI on young learners. A majority urge that internet safety be prioritized, either as a standalone subject or integrated within existing ones, emphasizing weekly or monthly sessions to be effective against cyber threats.

Naman Jain of Silverline Prestige School underlined the urgent need for this curriculum shift. With concerns such as cyberbullying, privacy breaches, and digital addiction, educators are called upon to prepare students for a safer digital future. The demand for more resources and training reflects the education sector's readiness to tackle these challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies

EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies

 Belgium
2
Shital Tejwani's Bail Denied in Pune's 'Elite Scam' Land Deal

Shital Tejwani's Bail Denied in Pune's 'Elite Scam' Land Deal

 India
3
Pakistan Triumphs Over USA: Stellar Show by Salman Agha's Squad

Pakistan Triumphs Over USA: Stellar Show by Salman Agha's Squad

 Sri Lanka
4
City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026