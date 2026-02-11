Bomb Threat Hoaxes Cause Panic in Punjab Schools

In a recurring wave of fear tactics, several private schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, leading to swift evacuations. Police quickly mobilized anti-sabotage units to meticulously inspect the premises, ensuring student safety.

The targeted schools, including Manav Mangal School and Shivalik Public School, promptly communicated with parents, announcing a precautionary holiday. This alarming episode follows similar safety scares in nearby regions such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala.

Authorities have confirmed that previous threats were ultimately false alarms, raising questions about the motives behind these disruptive incidents.