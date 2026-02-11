Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoaxes Cause Panic in Punjab Schools

Several private schools in Mohali, Punjab received bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations. Police conducted thorough checks of the facilities, while schools declared holidays. The threats, targeting schools like Manav Mangal and Shivalik Public, come after similar incidents in Chandigarh and other regions deemed as hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:11 IST
Bomb Threat Hoaxes Cause Panic in Punjab Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recurring wave of fear tactics, several private schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, leading to swift evacuations. Police quickly mobilized anti-sabotage units to meticulously inspect the premises, ensuring student safety.

The targeted schools, including Manav Mangal School and Shivalik Public School, promptly communicated with parents, announcing a precautionary holiday. This alarming episode follows similar safety scares in nearby regions such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala.

Authorities have confirmed that previous threats were ultimately false alarms, raising questions about the motives behind these disruptive incidents.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

 India
2
Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

 Thailand
3
Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

 Global
4
Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026