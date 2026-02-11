Bomb Threat Hoaxes Cause Panic in Punjab Schools
Several private schools in Mohali, Punjab received bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations. Police conducted thorough checks of the facilities, while schools declared holidays. The threats, targeting schools like Manav Mangal and Shivalik Public, come after similar incidents in Chandigarh and other regions deemed as hoaxes.
In a recurring wave of fear tactics, several private schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, leading to swift evacuations. Police quickly mobilized anti-sabotage units to meticulously inspect the premises, ensuring student safety.
The targeted schools, including Manav Mangal School and Shivalik Public School, promptly communicated with parents, announcing a precautionary holiday. This alarming episode follows similar safety scares in nearby regions such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala.
Authorities have confirmed that previous threats were ultimately false alarms, raising questions about the motives behind these disruptive incidents.
