Left Menu

Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

The Delhi government is initiating stakeholder consultations to address concerns regarding the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. Key areas include governance, academic processes, and the impact of merging polytechnics. A four-member committee, alongside possibly former AICTE chairman T G Sitharam, will lead the review to strengthen Delhi's technical education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:59 IST
Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to initiate a broader round of consultations with stakeholders to assess the functioning of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), amid ongoing concerns about the merging of government polytechnics and skill centres, according to official sources.

Top officials confirmed that in addition to the four-member committee established earlier, there is a possibility of enlisting former AICTE chairman T G Sitharam to contribute to the consultations. This initiative comes after a series of complaints suggesting inefficiencies at the university.

The committee is tasked with examining governance, academic recruitment, and program designs, as part of an effort to enhance the technical education framework in Delhi. This comes amid widespread complaints from students and staff regarding infrastructure, fee hikes, and faculty issues since several institutions were merged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat: Affordable High-Speed Rail Revolution in India

Vande Bharat: Affordable High-Speed Rail Revolution in India

 India
2
Tottenham Hotspur Terminates Thomas Frank Amid Poor Results

Tottenham Hotspur Terminates Thomas Frank Amid Poor Results

 Global
3
Controversial Voter Roll Revision Sparks Debate in Assam

Controversial Voter Roll Revision Sparks Debate in Assam

 India
4
EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026