Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

The Delhi government is poised to initiate a broader round of consultations with stakeholders to assess the functioning of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), amid ongoing concerns about the merging of government polytechnics and skill centres, according to official sources.

Top officials confirmed that in addition to the four-member committee established earlier, there is a possibility of enlisting former AICTE chairman T G Sitharam to contribute to the consultations. This initiative comes after a series of complaints suggesting inefficiencies at the university.

The committee is tasked with examining governance, academic recruitment, and program designs, as part of an effort to enhance the technical education framework in Delhi. This comes amid widespread complaints from students and staff regarding infrastructure, fee hikes, and faculty issues since several institutions were merged.

