Crackdown on Arbitrary Fee Hikes in J&K Schools: Government Steps In

The Jammu and Kashmir government is tightening its oversight on private schools accused of arbitrary fee hikes. On Monday, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo directed the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) to enforce strict measures against violations during an administrative review meeting.

Addressing complaints from parents, Itoo underscored the importance of sincere monitoring and regular inspections to handle issues of unjustified financial impositions by certain private institutions. 'Schools must operate with accountability,' she warned, reiterating that unauthorized fee structures won't be tolerated.

The minister also called for stronger collaboration between district authorities and regulatory bodies, highlighting the role of technology in ensuring transparency and better coordination between educational institutions and JKBOSE. The initiative seeks to safeguard public trust and enhance the education system's integrity.