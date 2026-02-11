Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education Funding in Ambitious 2026-27 Budget

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a major increase in its education budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, as revealed in the Assembly on Wednesday. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna detailed the substantial funding boost across various educational sectors.

The vocational education budget alone has been increased by 88 percent compared to the previous year, amounting to approximately Rs 3,349 crore. Technical education also saw a massive increase of 72 percent, with an allocation of Rs 2,365 crore. Secondary education funding rose by 15 percent to Rs 22,167 crore, while higher education will receive Rs 6,591 crore, marking a 7 percent uptick from last year. Basic education was allocated Rs 77,622 crore.

Two new Chief Minister Model Composite Schools will be established in each of the state's 75 districts, along with the development of Chief Minister Abhyudaya Schools. The Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme, aimed at encouraging meritorious girl students, received Rs 400 crore. The Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, set to connect students with industry for practical experience, got Rs 40 crore. State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya hailed the budget as a roadmap toward a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.