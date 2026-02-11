Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education Funding in Ambitious 2026-27 Budget

The Uttar Pradesh government significantly increased its education budget for 2026-27, focusing on basic, secondary, higher, technical, and vocational education. The budget includes funding for new educational programs and initiatives, emphasizing modern infrastructure and resources, with aims for a developed state by 2047 and innovative opportunities for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education Funding in Ambitious 2026-27 Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a major increase in its education budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, as revealed in the Assembly on Wednesday. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna detailed the substantial funding boost across various educational sectors.

The vocational education budget alone has been increased by 88 percent compared to the previous year, amounting to approximately Rs 3,349 crore. Technical education also saw a massive increase of 72 percent, with an allocation of Rs 2,365 crore. Secondary education funding rose by 15 percent to Rs 22,167 crore, while higher education will receive Rs 6,591 crore, marking a 7 percent uptick from last year. Basic education was allocated Rs 77,622 crore.

Two new Chief Minister Model Composite Schools will be established in each of the state's 75 districts, along with the development of Chief Minister Abhyudaya Schools. The Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme, aimed at encouraging meritorious girl students, received Rs 400 crore. The Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, set to connect students with industry for practical experience, got Rs 40 crore. State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya hailed the budget as a roadmap toward a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Assault: Minors Victimized in Amaria

Tragic Assault: Minors Victimized in Amaria

 India
2
Health Leadership Triumph: Lalrinpuii's Visionary Impact

Health Leadership Triumph: Lalrinpuii's Visionary Impact

 India
3
West Indies beat England by 30 runs in their T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

West Indies beat England by 30 runs in their T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

 Global
4
Controversy Brews Over Bajwa's Alleged Remarks Against Minister

Controversy Brews Over Bajwa's Alleged Remarks Against Minister

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026