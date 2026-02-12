World's Second LinkedIn Experience Zone Inaugurated at Chitkara University

In a landmark moment for higher education in India, Chitkara University inaugurated the world's second LinkedIn Experience Zone, setting a new benchmark in industry–academia collaboration and AI-powered career readiness. The Experience Zone was inaugurated in the distinguished presence of Ms. Saba Karim, Head of Education, LinkedIn India, and Ms. Vibha Adlakha, Head of Customer Success and talent solutions, India & Japan, alongside the leadership of Chitkara University. Conceptualised as an AI-enabled, immersive, role-play driven hub, the LinkedIn Experience Zone transforms campus learning into real-world career preparation. The space empowers students to build compelling professional identities, strengthen networking capabilities, and engage confidently with global career opportunities. Through interactive simulations and LinkedIn's advanced AI tools, students gain hands-on exposure to interview preparation, personal branding, and strategic career development. A special highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of LinkedIn Campus Ambassadors, recognised for championing digital professionalism and cultivating a culture of career excellence across the University. Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, ''The inauguration of the LinkedIn Experience Zone is a significant step in our journey of redefining career preparedness in higher education. At Chitkara University, we believe education must extend beyond classrooms into real-world relevance. With this initiative we are confident that our students, when they graduate, will not just have a degree but emerge as confident individuals with the digital confidence, global perspective, and professional agility needed to thrive in an interconnected world.'' Ms. Saba Karim, Head of Education, LinkedIn India, remarked, ''LinkedIn's mission is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. The Experience Zone at Chitkara University brings that mission to life by blending technology, industry insight, and experiential learning. By giving students access to AI-powered tools and immersive career simulations, we are enabling them to build authentic professional brands and unlock opportunities at scale.'' The launch of the LinkedIn Experience Zone reinforces Chitkara University's commitment to integrating innovation, technology, and industry engagement into the academic ecosystem. It stands as a powerful testament to the University's vision of nurturing globally competent, future-ready graduates prepared to thrive in an evolving world of work. About Chitkara University Chitkara University, ranked No. 1* in India and recognised among the Best** colleges in the country, is distinguished for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and innovation across diverse disciplines. Dedicated to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, the University offers a comprehensive portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values required to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Located near Chandigarh and consistently achieving top positions in national and international rankings, Chitkara University delivers industry-driven curricula, world-class faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. With access to 2,000+ recruiters and strong global partnerships, the University empowers students to build successful careers in India and around the world. For more information visit: www.chitkara.edu.in 1*As per Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Rankings 2026: ranked No. 1 in India for Education Studies. 2**''Best colleges'' reflects performance across disciplines, including a No. 5 ranking in India for Engineering in the Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Rankings 2026, along with consistent national and global rankings, academic reputation, and graduate outcomes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)