Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI elects Prasanna Kumar D as President
Chartered accountants apex body ICAI on Thursday elected Prasanna Kumar D as its new President for the 2026-27 term. The 26th Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI also elected Mangesh Pandurang Kinare as the Vice President, according to a release.
- Country:
- India
Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Thursday elected Prasanna Kumar D as its new President for the 2026-27 term. The 26th Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also elected Mangesh Pandurang Kinare as the Vice President, according to a release. Kumar, who was the institute's Vice President, is the 74th President of the institute. He became a chartered accountant in 1984 and has served in various roles at the institute, He is also a volleyball player. ICAI has more than 15 lakh members and students. It has a network of 5 regional councils, 185 branches in India, 54 overseas chapters and 31 representative offices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Allpets Unveils Flagship ‘Clinic & Beyond’ in Hyderabad Sets Course for Pan-India Expansion
Brazil's Lula to visit India next week, Indian foreign ministry says
Promising Indian driver Rivaan Dev signed by Minardi's Management
Allpets Unveils Flagship 'Clinic & Beyond' in Hyderabad Sets Course for Pan-India Expansion
Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces dates for Gulmarg leg, says 'perfect time for Khelo India Winter Games'