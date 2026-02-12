Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI elects Prasanna Kumar D as President

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Thursday elected Prasanna Kumar D as its new President for the 2026-27 term. The 26th Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also elected Mangesh Pandurang Kinare as the Vice President, according to a release. Kumar, who was the institute's Vice President, is the 74th President of the institute. He became a chartered accountant in 1984 and has served in various roles at the institute, He is also a volleyball player. ICAI has more than 15 lakh members and students. It has a network of 5 regional councils, 185 branches in India, 54 overseas chapters and 31 representative offices.

