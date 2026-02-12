Shimla police arrests interstate drug kingpin from Punjab

Left Menu

The SSP said that Davids involvement was found during the investigation of multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, 1985, registered in Shimla, Theog, Kumarsain, Totu and Rampur.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:37 IST
Shimla police has arrested an alleged interstate drug kingpin and his associate from Punjab's Zirakpur, police said on Thursday. Addressing the media persons in a press conference here, SSP Gaurav Singh said that the accused Vijay alias David alias Bihari (28), who is a resident of Ambala Cantt in Haryana, is the kingpin of the network and has been supplying heroin in multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh. ''In Shimla, his drug network has been established in Theog, Rampur, Rohru and the state's capital and he has been responsible for supplying heroin in these regions for a very long time,'' he said. He also said that Vijay's associate Nitesh Sharma alias Mike (28), from Zirakpur, has also been arrested and his involvement in the network is being investigated. The SSP said that David's involvement was found during the investigation of multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, registered in Shimla, Theog, Kumarsain, Totu and Rampur. ''During the investigation, we found that the accused who were recently arrested under the NDPS Act in the district had purchased the contraband from David in Zirakpur,'' he said. The SSP said that on February 8, 2026, two accused were apprehended with 30 grams of heroin from an HRTC bus at ISBT Shimla. During the investigation, it was revealed that they had allegedly purchased the contraband from David in Zirakpur. ''On February 2, four persons were arrested with 11 grams of heroin from Totu, and they too had sourced the drug from David. Similarly, David's involvement was also found in other cases registered in Rampur, Kumarsain and Theog, where arrested individuals admitted to purchasing heroin from David,'' said Singh.

