Left Menu

HC allows current Kerala University students' union to continue till expiry of term

The High Court on Thursday allowed the current students union of the Kerala University to continue till its one-year tenure expires and also permitted them to hold the arts festivals planned by them.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:36 IST
HC allows current Kerala University students' union to continue till expiry of term
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court on Thursday allowed the current students' union of the Kerala University to continue till its one-year tenure expires and also permitted them to hold the arts festivals planned by them. The court also directed the university to release the funds for the festivals. The interim order came on a plea moved by the student union chairman, Ashwin S Nair, contending that the university rules permit the students' body to continue for 12 months from when it is constituted and that term comes to an end on February 27. Nair moved the court following an order issued by university Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal dissolving the current students union and reconstituting a new one as well as denying permission for holding the arts festival which had been sanctioned earlier. Advocate T B Hood, appearing for Nair, said that the petition has not challenged the VC's order and only sought that the students union be allowed to complete its tenure and hold the arts festivals as planned. The VC's decision had led to Students Federation of India (SFI) holding a strong protest at the university against Kunnummal. The court asked the lawyer for the university to come with instructions regarding the plea on February 16, and issued notice by special messenger to the VC. Following the interim order by the High Court, activists of SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), held demonstrations outside the residence of the VC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Full Election Commission bench on 3-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Feb 16

Full Election Commission bench on 3-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Feb 1...

 India
2
Govt needs to implement New Public Sector Enterprise Policy without delay: Par panel

Govt needs to implement New Public Sector Enterprise Policy without delay: P...

 India
3
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

 Global
4
Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026